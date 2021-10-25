White paper sought on ₹ 420 cr. FDs of TRS

Why no tributes to martyrs of Telangana movement, asks Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release a white paper on how TRS sourced its ₹ 420 crore fixed deposit, which the latter announced at the party plenary.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Reddy alleged that the money was raised by TRS from contractors belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

He also demanded a white paper on the financial position of transmission and generation corporations of the State as their Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao had expressed helplessness to run them.

The Congress leader questioned the presence of TRS flags and flexis everywhere in the city on the occasion of the plenary. He also asked why the plenary did not observe silence for martyrs of Telangana.