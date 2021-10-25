Telangana

White paper sought on ₹ 420 cr. FDs of TRS

Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy has demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release a white paper on how TRS sourced its ₹ 420 crore fixed deposit, which the latter announced at the party plenary.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Reddy alleged that the money was raised by TRS from contractors belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

He also demanded a white paper on the financial position of transmission and generation corporations of the State as their Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao had expressed helplessness to run them.

The Congress leader questioned the presence of TRS flags and flexis everywhere in the city on the occasion of the plenary. He also asked why the plenary did not observe silence for martyrs of Telangana.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2021 9:33:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/white-paper-sought-on-420-cr-fds-of-trs/article37166217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY