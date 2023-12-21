White paper on Telangana’s finances hides more than what it reveals: Akbaruddin

December 21, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The white paper on State finances tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday was hiding more than what it was conveniently revealing and it was a lopsided view of the budget estimates and expenditure in Telangana so far, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) member Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

Participating in the debate on the white paper, he said it appeared to be an attempt to belittle the progress achieved by the State so far and such an attitude would not augur well for the interests of the future of Telangana and it would only help the antagonists of the State.

“We may have political differences, but let us not give an impression that Telangana is not a viable State. Let’s give a message that we have all resources such as funds, energy, water, human resources so that they could come and invest in the State for creating more employment, development”, Mr. Owaisi said adding that although the State has added high debt it had made good progress too.

Stating that he was not there to protect anybody, Mr. Owaisi said his idea was not to send a wrong message giving an impression that the State was in distress. He said he had a strong objection to the figures as they were different in different tables and have huge variation in the white paper. The figures should be accurate.

The MIM leader observed that bureaucrats play with the credibility of their political bosses and action be taken against those who have given misleading figures/wrong statistics to the House.

Later, Communist Party of India (CPI) member K. Sambasiva Rao said revealing the factual position of State finances would not affect the State’s credibility but help the administration to correct the course.

