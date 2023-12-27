ADVERTISEMENT

Crime cases increased by 6.86% in Rachakonda

December 27, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu addressing the annual press meet-2023, at Nagole in Hyderabad on December 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna. G

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate witnessed a 6.86% increase in crime in 2023 compared to last year. A 25% increase in cyber crimes was recorded with 2,562 cases reported in 2023 compared to 2,049 cases last year. Crimes against women witnessed a 6.25% drop this year with 3,122 cases in 2023 compared to 3,330 in 2022.

The data was released by Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu at the annual press meet-2023 held in Nagole on Wednesday. He said that the road accidents dropped by 5.76% with 3321 cases reported in 2023 as against 3524 cases in 2022.

