‘Where was Minister in Telangana movement?’

AICC National Spokesperson, Sravan Dasoju has urged the TRS leadership not to use Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who was nowhere in the Telangana movement, to criticise Telanagana soldiers like him.
Reacting to derogatory words used against him by Mr Yadav, he said it was an insult to all the people of Telanagana and claimed that IT Minister, KT Rama Rao
KT Rama Rao (KTR) was encouraging such elements to attack the opposition leaders using unparliamentary words.
He asked KTR to stop playing provocative and undemocratic politics in Telangana instead he asked him to focus on creating employment to over 40 lakh beleaguered unemployed youth in the State.
Terming Mr Yadav a political beggar he reminded that he insulted the Telangana agitation and also the family of KCR and how come he is now being encouraged.
The AICC leader reminded KTR to recall multiple visits to his residence in 2009 requesting him for joining the TRS at a time he was working with Chiranjeevi who treated him like a brother.
Congress had created new employment by setting up new universities across the state including Telangana. Mahatma Gandhi University, IIT Basara, IIT-Hyderabad, Palamuru University, and Shatavahana University among others.
Mr Sravan lamented KTR for his failures to retain ITIR, NIMZ while doing business with Pharma City lands grabbed from farmers at ₹6-8 lakh per acre and offering them for ₹1 crore per acre.
