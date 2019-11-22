Where was BJP during RTC staff strike in Telangana, asks Ponnam

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should feel ‘ashamed’ to claim that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did not attend to the phone call of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, when the latter called up to discuss the RTC employees strike issue.

At a press conference here, he said that BJP was now trying to create an impression of helping the cause of RTC employees when the strike has almost come to an end. Despite the Central share of 30% in the RTC the BJP kept mum for the last 48 days, he said and asked what confidence the BJP gave to striking employees when the CM didn’t even care to talk to the employees.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda alleges corruption in TRS rule while visiting Telangana, but doesn’t ask the Central government to order for an inquiry. This gives credence to the fact that TRS and BJP behave as opposition parties in the State while they were actually friends at the national-level, he said.

Mid Manair Dam

Mr. Prabhakar criticised State Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar for inspecting the repair works on Mid Manair six months after the Congress exposed it. “He is now blaming the Congress for the substandard work. So he finally agrees that it was constructed by the Congress government,” he said. “Mr. Vinod Kumar should clarify on this.”

The TPCC leader said he had complained to the national agencies on the corruption in Mid Manair and if the BJP was so serious about corruption it should order an inquiry immediately. “I will produce all the evidence if an inquiry is ordered,” he said.