Where is the impact of Kaleshwaram, asks Congress

July 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress spokesperson Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy asked why the government had failed to come to the rescue of farmers who were badly affected by the delayed monsoon.

“The rainy season has been delayed by one month and farmers across the State, including those in Gajwel and Siddipet, are unable to sow seeds. If the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is complete in all respects, why has the government not been able to provide irrigation to the farmers?” Mr. Ayodhya Reddy asked while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Pointing out that despite claiming that irrigation would be provided for 18 lakh acres with Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram in addition to stabilising another 18 lakh acres, the farmers are still cultivating at the mercy of rains. The Congress leader wondered what happened to the expenditure of ₹82,000 crore spent so far on the flagship irrigation project of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Mr. Ayodhya Reddy also questioned why the BJP was silent after levelling charges of corruption against the BRS government in the execution of Kaleshwaram project.