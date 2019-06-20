‘Where is Pedda Neerudi?’

Absence of an official invitation to Siddipet MLA and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao to the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) has become a moot point and many of his supporters are unable to accept it, yet are not openly voicing it fearing repercussions.

Mr. Harish Rao’s supporters are unable to accept the fact that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ignored the man who was responsible for the project having reached the stage it is today.

What is irking the supporters of the Siddipet MLA is that the Chief Minister has seen fit to invite Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, on whom the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists pelted stones leading to firing at Warangal district at the height of separate Telangana agitation, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the inauguration.

The construction of Kaleswaram project began in 2016 and within three years the government made it ready for inauguration, though percentage of completion is still being debated in different circles.

While the ruling party has been claiming that 65 % of the project was completed, the main opposition Congress party has been contradicting it.

The rationale behind Mr. Harish Rao, the man behind speedy completion of the project, being sidelined by the leadership of the ruling party is a major point of discussion in the social media.

“The person who releases water to the fields during the crop season is called ‘Neerudi’. After seeing the personal supervision of the Kaleshwaram project by Mr. Harish Rao, who followed it up day and night and spent nights at the project site reviewing the work, people started calling him ‘Pedda Neerudi’. At this crucial juncture of project inauguration his name is missing which is unjust,” a TRS leader said on condition of anonymity.

“How can the party leadership forget the fact that Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan had identified Mr Harish Rao with the project and used to call him ‘Kaleswara Rao’? For that matter, even Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao in the past had on several occasions openly praised Mr. Harish for his hard work to complete the irrigation projects and now how can they overlook his contribution?” the party leader asked.