Where is Bangaru Telangana, asks Sharmila

Who is responsible for suicides of farmers and unemployed?

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y.S. Sharmila asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao where was “Bangaru Telangana” when there were several reports of suicides by farmers and unemployed in the State.

“KCR is getting ready to enter national politics while the State is suffering from multiple problems. Why is Rythu Bima confined to farmers within the age limit of 59 years when Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the implementing agency of Rythu Bima, is extending group insurance till the age of 70?” asked Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters at the party office on Tuesday.

Stating that the YSRTP has demanded the government to enhance the age limit of farmers to become eligible for Rytu Bima, Ms. Sharmila said that they have approached the High Court in this regard as the government has not responded. The Court has accepted the petition directing the government to file a counter within six weeks, she added.

Referring to tenant farmers, the YSRTP president said that not accepting their existence was nothing but humiliating the farming community. She opined that they are eligible for all schemes being implemented for farmers. She also pointed out the unfulfilled promises of the government like unemployment allowance and three acres to all Dalit families.

“Both TRS and BJP are on the same page and using emotions in people to benefit politically. While BJP is using religion, KCR is using regional sentiment by stating that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be merged,” said Ms. Sharmila.