‘Where are the ‘double engine’ benefits in Karnataka?’

Why no schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi there, asks Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that the BJP at the Centre always tells lies and there are no benefits of ‘double engine’ government in BJP-ruled states.

Addressing a gathering after participating in several development programmes at Kangti mandal in Narayanakhed constituency in Sangareddy district along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that there were no schemes like Rytu Bandhu, Rytu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi in BJP-ruled states.

“Why a pension of ₹2,016 is not being extended to the eligible at neighbouring Karnataka where BJP Government is there? Why only ₹ 500 pension? Why people are coming to Narayanakhed for deliveries from Bidar?” asked Mr. Harish Rao adding that T- diagnostic would be established at Narayanakhed shortly.

Stating that ₹35 crore was spent to lay roads in the constituency in the last five years, the Minister said that 54 tanads were transformed into panchayats. He stated that ₹25 lakh each was being sanctioned for the construction of buildings.

Ms. Satyavathi Rathod said that the tribal villages were transformed for the better by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after formation of Telangana, a long-pending dream of tribals come true. As much as ₹600 crore was allotted for ST development in the State, she added.