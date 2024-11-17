Whenever BRS is in trouble, Kishan Reddy steps in: Mahesh Kumar Goud

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that “whenever BRS is in a soup, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy steps in to rescue it and his ‘sleep drama’ at one of the houses on the Musi river bed is an effort to divert attention from the Lagacharla incident”.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mr. Goud said that Mr. Kishan Reddy was acting like a ‘Gujarati Ghulam’ and his opposition to the Musi rejuvenation project while appreciating a similar Sabarmati rejuvenation project was an indication of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

He termed the State BJP president’s ‘night sleep’ as a mere photo shoot and said that where was the need for mosquito repellents and socks if there was no problem. “Just one night’s sleep will not be enough, as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy challenged the Opposition leaders to spend three months in houses on the Musi river bed,” he said, adding that he too, would stay there for three months if Mr. Kishan Reddy agrees.

Mr. Goud said that government was determined to clean up the river to provide better living conditions to people in the city and farmers downstream. The affected families are being given 2-BHK houses elsewhere and other facilities like never before, he said.

Accusing the ‘BJP-BRS alliance’ of stalling the State’s development, Mr. Goud said that BJP was worried that Telangana’s welfare and developmental model was getting a good name after the “Gujarat development model failure” was exposed. He also said that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s role in the violence in Vikarabad was clearly exposed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.