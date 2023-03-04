ADVERTISEMENT

When will the report on Nerella Dalits torture be out: Revanth asks KCR in Sircilla

March 04, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

How can people consider KCR their own when they are not allowed into the Pragathi Bhavan, says TPCC president

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy speaks at street corner meeting in Sircilla as a part of his Yatra For Change on Saturday.

The ‘Yatra for Change’ of Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy reached Sircilla, the constituency of Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, on Saturday and in a well-attended street-corner meeting, Mr. Reddy alleged that the Minister was crushing the people of Sircilla when they questioned the unabated loot in the constituency.

Mr. Reddy, who was accompanied by MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, former minister Shabbir Ali and Sircilla Congress candidate in the previous elections K.K. Mahender Reddy, said the Dalits of Nerella who questioned the sand mafia were tortured by the police on the orders of Mr. Rama Rao. Those Dalits continue to suffer from the highhandedness of the ruling party along with those who sacrificed for Telangana.

He demanded the government to make public the report on the attack on Dalits if it was sincere. The SC Commission report is yet to be made public and BJP president and local MP Bandi Sanjay too was silent on this. “Why did you compromise with KCR,” he asked Mr. Sanjay accusing him of being equally responsible for the attack on Dalits.

The Congress chief said Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao deceived Mr. K.K. Mahender Reddy and allotted the Sircilla seat to his son despite knowing the latter’s contributions. And he wants Telangana to believe that he was working for their welfare and not his family. He said Konda Lakshman Bapuji, who gave his house for the formation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) too was cheated by KCR and he did not even pay his last respects to Konda Lakshman Bapuji when he passed away.

Stating that thousands turned up for the meeting despite the pressures from the BRS leaders and the police not to attend the meeting, he asked from where the KCR family amassed such wealth when the genuine Telangana workers lost everything in the agitation. “Why are you hiding in Pragathi Bhavan whose entrance resembles the Pakistan border with the full police force,” he asked and said the Chief Minister was guilty of deceiving people and that is why he doesn’t meet anyone in Pragathi Bhavan. “How can KCR ask people to consider him as their own when the Pragathi Bhavan gates are not open to people,” he asked.

Earlier, he visited the Government Girls hostel for Backward Classes and interacted with them. He alleged that the food was not upto the quality despite the government claims.

