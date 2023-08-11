ADVERTISEMENT

When Rahul Gandhi can be disqualified why not Bandi Sanjay, K.T. Rama Rao asks Speaker Om Birla

August 11, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R. Ravikanth Reddy

KTR on August 11 took to X (formerly Twitter) and objected to the derogatory comments made against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in the Lok Sabha. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

After Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR’s Government was the most corrupt one in the country, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president and Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on August 11 asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if the BJP leader can be disqualified from the House.

KTR on August 11 took to X (formerly Twitter) and objected to the derogatory comments made against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister referred to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and tweeted: ‘A Congress MP was disqualified from his membership for calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s name in a derogatory way. Now a BJP MP from Telangana goes to great lengths and denigrates Telangana’s twice elected CM KCR in the filthiest language in Lok Sabha yesterday. What should you/we do now Speaker Sir? @ombirlakota,” he said tagging the Speaker.

The Karimnagar MP and the newly appointed BJP national general secretary on August 10, during his speech on No Confidence Motion, targeted Mr. KCR comparing him to a leader of the Razakars, who were infamous for torturing people and killing them during the Nizam’s rule. He also termed the BRS as ‘Bhrashtaachar Rakshasa Samiti’ while alleging that KCR’s Government was the most corrupt in the country.

