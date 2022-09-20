When Pushpa, RRR and Bahubali can be Pan India hits why can’t KCR be? asks KTR

He feels K. Chandrasekhar Rao will succeed as he has already proved his worth in Telangana

R. Ravikanth Reddy Hyderabad
September 20, 2022 20:46 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao speaking after unveiling the redesigned of The Hindu at the newspaper’s office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GEN

Citing the examples of the runaway success of Telugu films that swamped the country with their creative content, Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao says Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao too is on the way to capturing the imagination of the nation with his bold ideas of development and bolder vision of making India a great economy.

“When Telugu films like Pushpa, RRR and Bahubali can create a storm in the country with fantastic content, what makes you think a Telugu man with a Bahubali vision for the country can’t make it,” he asked when questioned about the impediments to KCR’s foray into national politics.

Speaking to The Hindu team after unveiling the redesigned newspaper at its office here, he was confident of the success of his father’s plan to launch a national party to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Being the head of a regional party or hailing from a Southern State will not be an obstacle for a warrior like him. “He is a leader who proved himself by transforming an under-developed Telangana into the most progressive State in the country in a span of eight years. KCR has made the heads turn with his visionary administration and the country needs such an able leader,” he argued.

Mr. Taraka Rama Rao, who is also the son of the Telangana Chief Minister, says the envious position in which Telangana has put itself in every aspect of development parameter and welfare is being keenly watched and appreciated. India needs leaders like Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to steer it into a safety zone with the present rulers’ only achievement being pushing the country into uncertainty and a sense of fear pervading all over.

