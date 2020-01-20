When public service takes precedence over plum jobs

They are highly educated and have plenty of opportunities to explore lucrative career options, but these motivated, young women are more keen on dedicating themselves to public service.

In the fray for the upcoming elections to the Kamareddy Municipal Council (KMC) are about a dozen such contenders who are giving politics precedence over their MBA, M.Tech and other post graduation degrees.

What’s more, they are receiving an overwhelming response to their campaigning and attracting the attention of voters.

New generation leaders

Among them is 25-year-old Nittu Jahnavi, a TRS candidate contesting for the chairperson post from 33rd ward. Daughter of senior TRS leader Nittu Venu Gopal Rao, she is the youngest contender in all of the 49 wards.

With degrees like MA, B.Ed and LLB on her resume, she is preparing for the Civil Services, but has entered politics at the behest of her father. All she is seeking is an opportunity to win the post so that she can strive towards the development of her ward.

Akula Sujitha, 26, who holds an M.Tech degree, is contesting the municipal elections on a BJP ticket from 34th ward.

She gave up her well-paying tech job in the US and returned to India to test the political waters here. Her husband is a businessman, who is settled here, and she wants to develop her ward along with his support.

Deeply rooted

Also representing BJP is 26-year-old Mudam Pramukha, who belongs to an agricultural family and holds an MBA degree. She is contesting from the 27th ward and has the support of local residents.

Kamatala Saroja, 32, who is helping women by establishing a skill development centre after completion of her MA and B.Ed, is in the fray from 32nd ward. Her husband is a noted paediatrician in the town.

Software engineer Pippiri Shravani, 26, is TRS’ candidate from 26th ward.

She is working as an assistant professor in an engineering college and is interested in serving the masses.