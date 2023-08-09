When Manipur is burning, Modi and Shah are hunting for votes: Revanth in LS

August 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

‘BJP is following policy of divide and rule’

Malkajgiri MP and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said that the BJP was following the policy of divide and rule in this country for the past nine years.

The BJP was trying to consolidate its power by fostering communal animosity in many parts of the country including Manipur. He participated in the debate on the No-Confidence Motion moved by the INDIA Alliance in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He said that the Prime Minister looked down on the tribals, everyone thought that he would come to Parliament on World Adivasi Day and respond to the attacks on tribals and adivasis in the country, but he did not come.

The Prime Minister is indifferent to tribals and adivasis. He demanded that the Prime Minister should tender an apology to the nation for the attacks in Manipur. “Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who should be responsible for the burning of girls and the beheading of the people in Manipur, were hunting for votes in Karnataka,” he accused.

In view of the attacks on tribals in Manipur, people of Karnataka rejected the attempts to use Ram and Bajrang Dal for politics. Elections and political benefits were important for BJP, he said. He ridiculed the NDA as Nation Divided Alliance. Mr. Revanth Reddy appealed to the Speaker to ‘order’ the Prime Minister to come to the House and instill confidence among people of Manipur.

Mr Revanth Reddy ridiculed that books with the most lies in the world were BJP manifestos. “Modi’s slogan is One Nation, One election, not One Tax. His slogan is One Nation One Person. This is pathetic.. It is an insult for the country,” Mr Revanth Reddy said.

In the last nine years, Mr. Modi did not fulfil a single promise made to people. They promised that they would give 2 crore jobs every year. The promise of doubling farmers’ income had not been fulfilled.

The PCC chief asked what happened to the promise of bringing back the black money and depositing ₹15 lakh in every poor man’s account. That was why Mr. Gogoi said that he was supporting the vote of No-Confidence on behalf of the INDIA alliance. The ‘liquor party’ and ‘knicker party’ had united to destroy the future of Telangana, he alleged.