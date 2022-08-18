When is the action coming, Revanth asks Shekhawat

Union Minister had said corruption in the Kaleshwaram project exceeded all limits

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy has ridiculed Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on claiming to know of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project but failing to take action despite evidence.

Taking to Twitter in response to the Minister’s allegations at a press conference in New Delhi that corruption in the Kaleshwaram project has exceeded all the limits, Mr. Reddy said Congress has been exposing the scam but the Centre had refused to take any action so far. “Your words remind me of the proverb that a barking dog never bites,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said Congress has been repeatedly demanding action against those involved in corruption in Kaleshwaram but it fell on the deaf ears of the Centre. He said since the Minister has openly admitted to being aware of corruption, it is time the Centre took action rather than limiting itself to expressing the same in mere words.