ADVERTISEMENT

When hope meets hurdles: stark reality of Telangana’s job market
Premium

Updated - November 08, 2024 08:29 am IST

The State’s job crisis has come back to haunt the Congress party, which rode to power last year on promises of employment. While local youth wait, worry, and exchange dreams about securing government jobs, short-term opportunities are drawing people from other States. This dynamic has transformed Telangana into a job magnet for outsiders but a desert for its own aspirants, reports Serish Nanisetti

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

Group-I aspirants of Telangana State Public Service Commission protesting outside the State Secretariat last month. This was preceded by a series of protests by job aspirants in Ashoknagar and Chikkadpally areas of Hyderabad a few days prior. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

On October 17, the simmering anger among Telangana’s unemployed youth spilled onto the streets of Hyderabad, as they blocked traffic in the city’s central part, chanting slogans and demanding postponement of the Group-I exams slated to begin from October 21. The young demonstrators made their way to the Secretariat — the epicentre of Telangana’s administration — even as confused motorists watched the scene unfold. Armed with A4-sized print-outs bearing messages of justice, the protestors wove through the vehicles, highlighting the gap between the government’s assurances and the harsh reality that job seekers face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the protestors was 24-year-old K. Nagender from Warangal. “The BRS government hired 1,60,000 persons. The present Congress government is giving out appointment letters to people for jobs whose notification was given by BRS, exams conducted by the BRS,” says Nagender, an Osmania University student, who created a reel about the failures of the Congress regime.

The protests in October were preceded by a series of protests by job aspirants in Ashoknagar and Chikkadpally area. A few weeks earlier, aspirants for teaching jobs staged a similar protest at the same location, demanding the postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams. The protests captured the discontent among young men and women for whom State government jobs seem increasingly elusive, almost like a mirage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hunt for jobs has been central to Telangana’s identity and its struggle for statehood. The movement for a separate Telangana took root in 1969 when Annabattula Ravindranath initiated a hunger strike over the hiring policies at the power plant in Kothagudem, then newly-established. Five decades later, even as the disused chimney stacks of that plant were dismantled for safety, the battle for employment opportunities in Telangana continues, albeit with a new twist.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

James, a graceful and soft-spoken youth, makes every visit to Feranoz restaurant in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills an experience to remember. Hailing from Lamka Town in Manipur, nearly 2,872 kilometres away, the 25-year-old secured a job as a server at the newly opened café through the WorkIndia app, a free platform that connects job seekers with employers.

“I used to work in Goa but moved to Hyderabad for better job prospects. My sister also works here,” he shared during the café’s inauguration. James is not alone; six other individuals from Manipur have also found work at Feranoz, working alongside colleagues from West Bengal, Odisha, and Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

For several youth like James, Telangana offers diverse opportunities that attract workers from various states across the country. Take the example of Subhan Khan, a youth from Mewat in Haryana who displayed extraordinary courage during the September floods in Khammam district. Driving an earthmover over a bridge amid raging waters, he rescued nine people who were stranded, showcasing not just bravery but also skill.

A glaring discrepancy

For many, the State, particularly the capital city of Hyderabad, represents a destination of opportunity, where work awaits.

The city has become a magnet for workers from across the country, particularly from the north and northeast, who come seeking employment in construction, service sector, IT space, knowledge work and small trades. They return to their families after a few days, but Hyderabad remains their work base, offering them the promise of livelihood and stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strangely, however, lakhs of local residents continue to be in search of employment. The hub for job hunt in Telangana is Ashoknagar, a middle-class neighbourhood in central Hyderabad that has transformed into an end-to-end coaching ecosystem. Here, hopefuls from all corners of Telangana live, breathe, and talk about cracking competitive exams to land government jobs. This pursuit is serious business, costing up to ₹1.5 lakh a year.

“We spend ₹30,000 on coaching, and monthly expenses, including accommodation and food, come to another ₹10,000. Sometimes, we run out of money,” says an aspirant who prefers to remain anonymous. “I have been living like this for seven years,” shares the Group I, II, and III exam aspirant. The straitened circumstances, constant social media buzz, and motivational talks by coaching centre mentors fuel the belief that the coveted job is just around the corner.

Significant gap

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s ‘India Employment Report,’ there is a mismatch between Telangana’s youth population and their representation in the job market. While 26.3% of the population is classified as youth, only 39% are part of the workforce. Among men aged 15 to 29 years, around 9.43% are unemployed, placing the State at the 9th place in the national unemployment index.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our demand is that the State government hire 25,000 teachers and not just 11,062 (through DSC-2024 system). They can hire more teachers and pay them lower salaries than the prescribed rates. Even if they pay ₹30,000 per month for the next five years, we are fine with that,” says Pradeep, an aspirant who ran a campaign for large scale hiring of teachers in Telangana.

“We understand that the government cannot hire two lakh people, but we want them to hire as many as possible,” chips in Nagender.

Stable government jobs remain a priority in Telangana, a State formed a decade ago with the promise of equitable distribution 0f resources in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. However, while Telangana was born with the expectation of a surge in government jobs, the reality has been more complex. Salary data from the Telangana Budget over the past decade shows a steady increase in government employment. In 2014-15, when the State was formed, Telangana had 3,74,230 employees on its rolls. By the following fiscal year, this number dropped slightly to 3,53,250, but by 2024-25, it had grown to 4,88,663. This figure aligns closely with the estimate of 4,91,305 jobs projected by the C.R. Biswal-led Pay Revision Commission (PRC) in 2021.

While the number of employees on the rolls almost matches the sanctioned strength, a cursory glance shows how the chart is skewed. A total of 3,23,005 employees are in just three sectors of education, police and health. This validates the demands of job aspirants that the State needs to hire more in the Group-I, II, and III categories.

Limited capacity for job creation

A key indicator of job growth, or the lack thereof, can be seen in the State government’s wage bill. In June 2015-16, just a year after Telangana’s formation, it stood at ₹1,524 crore, according to Comptroller and Auditor General data. By June 2020-21, it had dropped to ₹1,388 crore.

However, by June 2024-25, the wage bill more than doubled to ₹3,453.8 crore, reflecting both a hiring spree and the implementation of the PRC’s recommendations. Yet, despite this growth, the State’s capacity to create jobs and expand its workforce remains limited.

Within weeks of coming to power, the Congress government issued a White Paper on the state’s finances.

“Overall, the expenditure on salaries and pensions has almost tripled from ₹17,130 crores in financial year 2014-15 to ₹48,809 crore in FY 2021-22. As of FY 2021-22, these components account for 38% of the total revenue receipts, which is only expected to increase with the upcoming pay revision commission’s recommendations, filling of vacancies, and payment of dearness allowance arrears,” noted the document.

The BRS government aimed to make agriculture more profitable through its irrigation projects. The Socio-Economic Survey document stated that “agriculture and allied sectors in Telangana achieved a year-on-year growth of 11.9% in Gross Value Added (GVA) between 2021-22 and 2022-23. This is a 2.2 percentage points increase in growth rate over the 2021-22 rate. Since the sector employs 45.8% of the State’s population, its economic success is crucial to improving living standards in Telangana.”

The State has also fostered a business-friendly environment and created jobs in the private sector. This has led to a stark contrast in regional incomes, with Rangareddy district, home to several IT companies, boasting a per capita income of ₹9,46,862, while neighbouring Vikarabad, with no such industries, has a per capita income of ₹1,80,241, as per the latest State budget. This disparity has led to significant internal migration, altering the State’s demographic landscape.

“There are no jobs in Mahabubabad. Here, I can make a living. I sold a plot of land in my village to buy an autorickshaw. I manage to make ₹30,000 per month. If I put in more effort or spend more time on the road, I can make more money,” said 30-year-old Mangilal Banoth, who aspired for a police constable’s job but moved to Hyderabad six months ago to Upperpally, a mixed-income neighbourhood, where rents begin at ₹3,000 for a one-bedroom home.

“You will find autorickshaws from all districts in Hyderabad. Earlier, these were from three surrounding districts. Now, they are from different districts as there are no jobs. If you grow vari (rice), the returns are just about the same as the investment. Nobody from our area of Balanagar, Shadnagar in Mahbubnagar got police constable jobs despite ST quota,” says Srinivas Nayak who belongs to the Banjara community.

According to the socio-economic survey of the State, between 2014-15 and 2021-22, IT exports from Telangana experienced a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.67%. The total employment in the IT sector rose from almost 3.7 lakh to 7.7 lakh during this period. These jobs are largely concentrated in Hyderabad and have a cascading effect on the State’s economy with spin-offs in the services sector and ancillary industries.

High level of joblessness

The ILO’s Employment Condition Index that was created to understand the job market across the country has shown that Telangana is now ranked third behind Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. It was ranked 16 in 2019. But the worry remains as a large portion of the youth remain unemployed.

Telangana’s Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) stood at 57.7% for April-June 2024, lower than the 60% range of other southern States. The LFPR for women was even lower at just 22%. This low participation reflects both the state of the economy and high levels of joblessness.

“If I look for work in my village, Balanagar (Mahbubnagar), I may or may not find daily wage work earning ₹400 to ₹500. But if I come to the city, I am assured of work and ₹800 per day. Plus, I travel free on the bus, and that’s why we come to Hyderabad for work,” says Lakshmi, who arrives at the Langar Houz labour adda by 8 a.m. every day. This gap between limited, low-paying jobs in surrounding rural areas and the abundance of work with higher wages in Hyderabad is drawing more people to the city.

The contrast is also visible on social media, where young people share their experiences of how welcoming Hyderabad is to outsiders, with no language barriers, often set against the backdrop of the city’s gleaming skyline. In stark contrast, videos of protests — particularly near coaching hubs in Ashoknagar, Chikkadpally, and Dilsukhnagar — highlight the frustrations of those left behind.

According to government data, Telangana has added 2,518 industries in the last decade, generating 72,908 jobs. These jobs, primarily in the industrial sector, have also created opportunities in ancillary and service industries, particularly for those seeking short-term gig work. But for the young men and women who hoped for stable government jobs when Telangana was formed in 2014, the wait has been long — and continues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Spotlight

When hope meets hurdles: stark reality of Telangana’s job market

Serish Nanisetti
You're in this story

Feeding pigeons in Hyderabad’s Mussalam Jung Bridge: Faith and fowl play

B. Pradeep
Spotlight

Telangana Police: Technically sound and fit for duty

Lavpreet Kaur
Spotlight

In the name of Waqf: a snapshot of situation in Telangana

Syed Mohammed
Telangana Spotlight

Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary destruction: A cataclysm in the woods

P. Laxma Reddy
Telangana Spotlight

Riding out a storm: how six field personnel of South Central Railway averted a major disaster

V. Geetanath
SPOTLIGHT

Marriage, mayhem and murder: Unraveling an arsenic poisoning conspiracy that tore apart a Hyderabad family

Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar

Portrait of an art collector at 100

Serish Nanisetti
Spotlight

An unending cycle of floods and grief in Telangana

P. Sridhar , P. Laxma Reddy

How cultivation of non-native fruits is giving exceptional returns in Telangana

P. Laxma Reddy,B. Chandrashekhar
Spotlight

Guardians of health, victims of harassment

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

A worrying rise of dodgy ‘doctors’ in Telangana

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

Crooks crack the code as cybercrime spreads to rural Telangana

Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar
Spotlight

Caught in the canine conundrum

V. Swathi
Spotlight

The pavement predicament: A priority for passenger safety in Hyderabad

Syed Mohammed
Spotlight

The battle for Secunderabad cantonment merger heats up

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

Prison reforms in Telangana: Locked in a limbo

Lavpreet Kaur
Spotlight

Examining flaws of ‘Dial 100’ emergency response in Telangana

Marri Ramu

Stirring the communal cauldron in Medak

Lavpreet Kaur
Spotlight

Ten years after the creation of a separate Telangana: Dividing a culture

Serish Nanisetti
SPOTLIGHT

Babies, bargains and bureaucracy: the dark side of child adoption

Lavpreet Kaur
SPOTLIGHT

Unending woes of Telangana’s farmers

B. Chandrashekhar,P. Sridhar

Hygiene hazards in Hyderabad’s dining dens

Serish Nanisetti, Siddharth Kumar Singh

The death and disappearance of migrant workers

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Spotlight - Telangana

Spotlight

Drugs, deception, and the Hyderabad police’s drive to dismantle a vast network

Lavpreet Kaur
Spotlight

Hyderabad’s tall towers battle thirst

B. Pradeep
Spotilght

Plot and plunder | Land grabbing cases in Telangana

Spotlight | Telangana’s pill predicament

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana spotlight: In the gulf of despair

P. Sridhar

Telangana in the grip of intoxication and addiction

Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar

The bitter battle of sweet lime farmers

P. Laxma Reddy

A village divided by a three-foot road

B. Pradeep

Telangana caught in a growing web of deceit

Lavpreet Kaur,Naveen Kumar
SPOTLIGHT

A long road to justice for the Gond tribal community in Telangana

Marri Ramu
Spotlight

In the shadows of a not-so-petty predicament in Telangana

Syed Mohammed
SPOTLIGHT

Telangana’s Sircilla power loom weavers in a knot

P. Sridhar
Spotlight

A tangle in Pillalamarri’s triumph tale

V. Swathi

Six murders, one sinister betrayal

Marri Ramu
Spotlight

From iron fences to open doors 

Naveen Kumar
InFocus

When Tank Bund was out of bounds for Hyderabadis 

Serish Nanisetti

Shloka Reddy’s solo performance: dance legacy across three generations

S B Vijaya Mary
Spotlight

Hyderabad poll turnout: Voter apathy or systemic flaw?

V. Swathi

New wave, new wins: Newcomers in Telangana Assembly

Ravi Reddy,P. Sridhar

Banyans of Chevella in Telangana live for another day

V. Swathi

Significance of the colonial-era cemetery in Secunderabad

Ravi Reddy

Telangana Assembly elections | Low expectations and limited hopes

Serish Nanisetti
Spotlight

Rx for recruitment: Telangana medical colleges in critical need of faculty

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

Election Code robs trade of glitter in Telangana amid upcoming polls

Serish Nanisetti,M. Rajeev

Islands of trouble in the Hussainsagar

V. Swathi
Spotlight

Hyderabad’s booming healthcare industry strains under heavy patient traffic

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

When school hostels dish out health concerns

Marri Ramu
SPOTLIGHT

Getting lost in the labyrinth of drug addiction in Hyderabad 

Naveen Kumar
Spotlight

On a doli and a prayer 

P. Sridhar
Spotlight

A hospital in search of a cure 

Siddharth Kumar Singh,Serish Nanisetti
Spotlight

Hyderabad, United States’ million-dollar baby, and vice versa

B. Pradeep

The agonising wait for a house in Telangana

P. Sridhar ,M. Rajeev,R. Avadhani
Spotlight

Web control, crime patrol or Real pawns in cybercrime

Naveen Kumar

Telangana spotlight | Urban development poses serious threat to environment

V. Swathi
Spotlight

The force of the flood in Telangana

Marri Ramu ,P. Sridhar
Telangana spotlight

Life after death: 327 life-saving procedures done in Telangana through Organ transplants

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Back to the future

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Hyderabad | The city of cars has no space for pedestrians

B. Pradeep
SPOTLIGHT

Legal tangles to hamstring Atma Gaurva Bhavans in Telangana 

M. Rajeev

The Green Metro Line blues

V. Geetanath

Friendly police in Hyderabad, a welcome overhaul

Naveen Kumar
Spotlight

Not the end of the road

Naveen Kumar, Siddharth Kumar Singh

Hyderabad: Jammed sans efficient public transport

B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar

Hyderabad will never become Bengaluru in terms of traffic congestion, says Additional Commissioner

B. Pradeep

Starting trouble for new medical colleges in Telangana

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight

Scammed! From birth to death: Birth and death certificates scam under the nose of the GHMC 

V. Swathi

Marvel in marble and lattice work gets new life

Serish Nanisetti

TSPSC leaks: confidence shattered, job aspirants expect quick justice

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Toxic trash towers over Hyderabad

Serish Nanisetti
Telangana spotlight

The looming threat of viral fever in twin cities

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Call for zero tolerance to ragging

P. Sridhar

Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Spotlight: ‘Murders’ most foul

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Groundwork for patta distribution in full swing

P. Sridhar

Unleashing deforestation

V. Swathi
SPOTLIGHT

The constant vigil of Cyberabad Police’s PSIOC

Marri Ramu
SPOTLIGHT

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra aims to take PSIOC to the next level

Marri Ramu

Affected families residing in tents wait to get back to their homes

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Playing with fire, risking lives

V. Swathi

What the Master Plan means for Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
Spotlight

Ryots up in arms about integrated master plan of Kamareddy

R. Avadhani
Spotlight

Village Development Committees hold people to ransom 

Marri Ramu

Fire safety measures enhanced at Numaish

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Numaish: Nostalgia, fairy lights, spicy food

Serish Nanisetti

Hospitals brace for a possible COVID wave

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Rush for booster dose

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Unlocking growth in tier II cities  

N. RAVI KUMAR

Ancient roots of Qutb Shahi gardens

Serish Nanisetti

Stepwells to snag heritage tag?

Serish Nanisetti

GOOD PROGNOSIS: Telangana Diagnostics Service achieves remarkable feat

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Primary Health Centres under lens

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Cath Lab at Gandhi Hospital a boon to poor patients

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Spotlight |

Political will— the one key to Gutti Koya Conundrum

V. Swathi
Spotlight | Telangana

Eviction threat looms over migrant Gutti Koya Adivasis

P. Sridhar

Hyderabad Metro Rail - A service too far for most citizens

V. Swathi

Metro Rail has become the preferred choice for citizens: HMR MD

V. Geetanath

Pigeons make this metro station their home

V. Swathi

The ambitious plan to develop Chakaligattu Island as tourist destination

Ravi Reddy

Buddhavanam– The first Buddhist Heritage Theme Park, a great hit with tourists

Ravi Reddy
Spotlight- Telangana

Valley of Growth

N. RAVI KUMAR

E.S.L. Narasimhan held back files from KCR, Kiran Kumar Reddy

Ravi Reddy
SPOTLIGHT |

In Telangana, gap between CMO and Raj Bhavan widening 

M. Rajeev

Rebuilding a celestial dance pavilion in Hanamkonda

Serish Nanisetti

Damaracherla’s waste heap has a toxic legacy, yet a new threat looms

V. Swathi

Red sanders growers in Telangana feel the blues

Ravi Reddy

Dharani portal | Record of some rights and many wrongs

M. Rajeev

Sparing passengers a fare hike, APSRTC keeps festive spirit up

P. Sujatha Varma

Operators keep their plans, buses ready in Nellore, Ongole to meet Dasara rush

S. Murali

Huge wait lists and regrets greet people looking to book train tickets for Dasara

B. Madhugopal

What ails welfare hostels in Telangana

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Sorry state of affairs in Ashram schools

P. Sridhar

Hyderabad’s Ganesh festival is ‘immersed’ in controversy

V. Swathi

MMTS: Affordable but few takers

V. Geetanath

Glitches galore for MMTS Phase II

V. Geetanath

Deccani Biryani: A biryani that is everyone’s and no one’s

Serish Nanisetti

All that glitters… Will the unique Charminar lac bangles get GI tag?

Serish Nanisetti

Telugu film industry goes into a huddle to tide over crisis

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo

Deluge of woes for farmers

Marri Ramu

Flood fear gripped villagers

K Shiva Shanker

Torrent fury rocks Bhadrachalam

P. Sridhar

Hyderabad — a hub of Civil Service coaching centres

R. Ravikanth Reddy

Tips and tricks to crack Civils

Syed Mohammed

Sportive parents, triumphant daughters

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Combined efforts of stakeholders help propel enrolment drive

P. Sridhar

English aura for government schools in Telangana 

R. Ravikanth Reddy

‘How can I sell my land for so cheap?’

R. Avadhani

The NIMZ bedlam

R. Avadhani

Grappling with losses

Syed Mohammed

TSRTC rides on social media

Syed Mohammed

Weathering the storm

Syed Mohammed

Boulevard of broken dreams

Abhinay Deshpande

Forsaken by centre, reclaimed by nature

Abhinay Deshpande

Healthcare in the gutter

K Shiva Shanker

Drug addiction debilitating Telangana

Marri Ramu

Liquor addiction crippling families

Marri Ramu

New seat of power hanging in the air

M. Rajeev

Power play vs people’s privacy

Marri Ramu

NOT A CLASS APART

Serish Nanisetti

Entrapped by financial distress and debt

K Shiva Shanker

A pandemic of grief that refuses to ebb

V. Swathi

Uncontrolled tourism behind vanishing wildlife: Telangana Forest Officer

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Where have the blackbucks bolted?

V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Lost for words

Serish Nanisetti

Ambiguity over regularisation of assignment lands continues

M. Rajeev

En route to the promised land

M. Rajeev

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US