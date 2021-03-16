Telangana

Wheelchairs donated for use at railway station

Two wheelchairs were donated for use at the Khammam Railway Station for use by elderly, physically challenged and sick passengers. They were donated by members of the family of chairman of Lions Club of Khammam Mellacheruvu Venkateshwara Rao. Mr. Rao handed over two wheelchairs worth ₹ 11,000, sponsored by his daughter Meena Kumari and son-in-law Krishna Mohan, to the railway station head Ramana here on Tuesday.

Incidentally, Mr. Rao is also a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Hyderabad Division, SCR. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector, Khammam, K Madhusudhan, Lions Club of Khammam president P. Nageshwara Rao, and others were present.

