What will Rajagopal Reddy achieve now when he failed last time, asks Jeevan Reddy

Congress MLC and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy said the Munugode bypoll was a result of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s inefficiency and lackadaisical attitude towards people problems and his political greed.

At a press conference here, he said Mr. Rajagopal Reddy had no right to seek votes in the election when he had not opened his mouth on constituency problems all these years. He ignored the constituency totally in the last four years and his irresponsibility had cost the constituency.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy asked if Mr. Rajagopal Reddy ever sat on a dharna for the farmers’ issues of Shivannagudem, including compensation to be given to them for losing lands. Even if he won, there won’t be any change and that was why people should not vote for Mr. Rajagopal Reddy and instead vote for the Congress candidate.

The MLC targeted the TRS as well saying the ruling party was just focussing on distributing money and it seemed to be totally dependent on money to win the elections rather than winning the people’s hearts through good work. He exuded confidence that Congress would register an emphatic win and recalled how he was elected as MLC despite the ruling parties allegedly distributing ₹10,000 per vote.

Join Congress

Several leaders of the TRS from the Sangareddy constituency joined the Congress in the presence of MLA T. Jaya Prakash Reddy. They included former sarpanches, ward members and social organisations.