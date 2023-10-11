What were officials doing to protect Ramanthapur tank since 2005, asks HC

October 11, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Tuesday cautioned officials, including GHMC Commissioner, to take the matter of protecting Ramanthapur tank and other water bodies seriously.

The CJ, along with Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, was hearing a PIL petition filed nearly 15 years ago over protection of water bodies when he took exception to the delayed response of the official machinery in the matter. “Do not depend on your counsels or argue like them. You will face the music,” the CJ said as the GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose could not answer queries from the bench.

As the hearing began, the CJ wanted to know what action the Commissioner had taken for protection of Ramanthapur water body. With the Commissioner replying that he “recently took over”, the CJ asked when he assumed charge. The Commissioner replied three months ago. But the HC’s recent order in the matter was passed on September 13, the CJ said suggesting that authorities had adequate time to respond.

Mr. Rose could not immediately inform the precise date on which the GHMC had written to the Revenue authorities having completed demarcation of the tank’s FTL. Eventually when he replied that the authorities were informed about it in 2016, the CJ remarked, “What were you doing...year 2016 has 365 days.” Referring to a reply filed by the GHMC in the matter, Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar pointed out that photographs furnished by the officials showed accumulation of garbage at FTL areas of the tank.

Stating that one picture had a GHMC banner with the caption ‘do not throw garbage’, the judge told the Commissioner to “first clear the garbage and then put the banner not to dump garbage”. Justice Shravan Kumar instructed the Commissioner to file fresh photos after clearing the area of garbage by next date of hearing.

The CJ cautioned the officials not to take matters connected to public interest and the court orders lightly. He explained that officials would land in trouble while the government counsels would not be held accountable for administrative action.

With the government counsels giving different replies as to whose responsibility was to notify FTL of water bodies, the bench said it was typical style of shifting burden. The matter would be heard again on Thursday.

