What steps are taken to lift social boycott by VDC in Ramanappet, asks Justice Sudheer Kumar

May 05, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of Telangana High Court sought to know what steps the government had taken about the alleged social boycott of nearly 1,100 persons belonging to Mudiraj community by Village Development Committee in Ramannapet village of Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district.

The vacation bench judge passed this direction after hearing a writ petition filed by villagers of Ramanappet seeking action against the VDC for socially boycotting them. The petitioners wanted the HC to come to their rescue by passing instructions to the government to lift the social boycott imposed by the VDC on them.

Justice Sudheer Kumar instructed Nizamabad Collector, Police Commissioner, Armoor Revenue Divisional Officer, Velpur Tahasildar and Morthad Station House Officer to respond over the contentions of the petitioners and file an action taken report at the earliest in the matter. When Government Pleader for Home Samala Ravinder suggested to the vacation court bench that a team of Advocate Commissioners be sent to the village to ascertain facts, the judge said there was no such need since Nizamabad District Legal Services Authority had already filed a report to the HC in the matter.

The judge said social boycott of people by one section reflected poorly on the government and administration. Earlier, the matter was heard by Justice K. Lakshman of the HC. The judge then instructed the Nizamabad DLSA to inquire into the allegations of social boycott. The judge cautioned the petitioners’ counsel Chilla Ramesh that the HC would not hesitate to impose costs on him if the social boycott charges were found to be incorrect.

The petitioners contended that decades ago they had built Peddamma temple on nearly five acres of land assigned to them in Ramanappet village. To thwart attempts by some to grab the land, they had constructed a compound wall around the place. The VDC wanted them to keep the temple’s gate open so that they could dump sand there.

Advocate Chilla Ramesh informed the court that an unauthorised liquor shop was being operated close to the temple. Persons purchasing and consuming liquor there were misbehaving with women coming to the temple, he said. The sand dumping and wine shop operation was being done under the aegis of the VDC, Mr. Ramesh told the court.

With the Mudiraj community members approaching the authorities to remove the liquor shop and stop sand dumping, the VDC had socially boycotted them, the lawyer told the court. The matter was posted for June 19.