What is your reply to Nandipet sarpanch incident, Revanth asks Ministers

January 31, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Coming down heavily on Ministers for the remark that there were no dues to sarpanches in the state, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy questioned what their answer was to the incident of Nandipet sarpanch and her husband attempting suicide at Nizamabad Collectorate on Monday. Nandipet sarpanch couple took loans for development works in the village and attempted suicide before Collectorate (as the bills were not cleared). How will the Ministers sitting in AC rooms at Hyderabad and telling that there were no dues for sarpanches answer their allegations?” asked Mr. Revanth.