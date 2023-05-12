‘What is the use of command & control centre?’

May 12, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“What is the use of having a high technology command and control tower built with hundreds of crores of tax payers money if it is unable to nip the terror activities in the bud? Till the Madhya Pradesh police teams arrested the terror elements here, the TS police had no clue,” remarked senior BJP leader and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday.

The police in the State are being used only to snoop on Opposition leaders, political activities and to crush dissent rather than for ensuring peace, law and order, he added. The Minister was talking about the recent arrests of HuT activists made in old city.