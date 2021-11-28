What is our identity, ask oustees of Mallannasagar

HYDERABAD

28 November 2021 22:57 IST

Shashank Goel, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), issued a memo on November 16, directing the officials concerned to transfer the voters of submerged villages under Mallannasagar in Siddipet district to new polling stations. Collector Siddipet issued orders to Revenue Divisional Officers (RDO) of Siddipet and Gajwel on November 26, ordering them to transfer the voters.

“The voters have been shifted to Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony Mutrajpally of Gajwel mandal due to submergence of villages under Mallannasagar reservoir under Kaleshwaram project. The RDOs of Siddipet and Gajwel are requested to conduct special camps to obtain the forms from electors who are affected by submergence of villages and to complete the entire process up to November 30 without fail,” directed the Collector.

However, the question on the mind of oustees is ‘what is our residential identity?’ There are about 6,000 oustees from all eight revenue villages who were shifted to Mutrajpally from both Toguta and Kondapaka mandals. However, houses were constructed for about 2,300 oustees while remaining had opted for house sites. Though they were issued papers informing them allotment of house sites, none was given specific number of plots. Hence they were unable to commence construction of houses.

While some oustees were accommodated in the R&R Colony some others were provided temporary accommodation at double bedroom houses at Sangapur. “We have vacated villages with a promise by officials that houses will be allotted to those who opted for and then allotment of sites will be completed in three months. It was almost six months but none of the promises was fulfilled. What is our address and can they mention our address with our old village names? If not how can we be identified as belonging to submerged villages in our voter cards?” asked an oustee.