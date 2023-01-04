What is KCR’s stand on Polavaram and Pothireddypadu, asks Revanth

January 04, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said he was ready to sacrifice his position and life in the interests of the Congress party and throw out the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government, which he claimed had deceived Telangana after playing with people’s sentiments.

In a direct attack on the Chief Minister and his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on fighting elections in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Reddy sought to know what would be his position on the water issues between the two States. “The man who instigated Telangana people alleging that Andhra people were siphoning off Telangana funds and looting its water resources now wants to expand his party in AP. What would be his stand on all the contentious issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh including Polavaram?” he asked.

“Will KCR be on the side of Telangana on Pothireddypadu or will he support Rayalaseema? Whose side will KCR be on the Godavari and Krishna disputes? Is this why 1,200 students sacrificed their lives?,” he asked while addressing the TPCC training camp held at Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally to train Congress workers on the problems related to Dharani portal and also to explain the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’ programme.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said Congress gave Telangana after making all the sacrifices but now KCR wants to destroy Telangana’s future for his political future in Andhra Pradesh. You can’t expect any love and concern for Telangana from a person who has appointed officers from Bihar – Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Anjani Kumar sidelining the deserving Telangana officers. “Even the Andhra rulers did not attack Telangana’s self-respect so badly.”

Urging the Congress workers to continue the spirit they had shown during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana, he said the suggestions made by senior leader K. Jana Reddy will be followed in toto. “Let’s send a message from this platform to work together in the interests of Telangana people,” he urged everyone.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said only Congress has the capability of running the country and the State given its ideology of equality. He said it was Congress that brought land reforms giving access to land to all sections. Food Security Act, and Right to Information Act were the gifts of Sonia Gandhi to this country, he said. He praised Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said this would be a game changer in Indian politics.

On Dharani

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy explained the problems created for farmers through Dharani portal and demanded that the government review its functioning. The faulty Dharani has created more problems for the farmers with confusion over land ownership. Neither the District Collector nor the MRO has powers to solve the issues created by Dharani but they were earning revenue through challans for all the disputes raised by the farmers. He demanded that Revenue Tribunals be created to sort out these issues.

Senior leaders K. Jana Reddy, Shabbir Ali, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, Sampath Kumar, Konda Surekha, G. Chinna Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, N.S. Bose Raju were among present. Those who were conspicuous by their absence were Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy.