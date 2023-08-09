ADVERTISEMENT

‘What happened to the promises made for RGUKT Basar?’

August 09, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YRSTP president questions BRS

The Hindu Bureau

YRSTP president Y.S. Sharmila charged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao had failed to fulfil the promises made for Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), also known as IIIT, located at Basar in Adilabad district.

“So far 27 students had ended their lives at IIIT Basar and there was no response from the Chief Minister. The promises made were not fulfilled so far. Students are not being fed properly. Even the funds were not allocated and appointments were not completed,” said Ms. Sharmila on twitter on Wednesday referring to the suicide by Jadav Bablu of Sangareddy district.

Alleging that the people were loosing trust in IIITs, the YSRTP president urged the government to fulfil the promises made to IIIT.

