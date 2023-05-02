‘What happened to the promise of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers?’

May 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that farmers in almost all the districts in Telangana lost crops due to heavy rains that took place recently and government must come forward to the rescue of farmers. She said that farmers had almost collapsed financially due to the rains time and again in the past few days. She demanded a compensation of ₹ 30,000 per acre to farmers

The YSRTP president also sent a truck-load of damaged crop to the Chief Minister explaining the severity of the crop loss to the farmers.

Ms. Sharmila recently visited several districts including Khammam and Warangal where there was huge crop loss.

Exhibiting the truck to the media at party office on Tuesday, Ms. Sharmila said: “YSRTP is sending this load of damaged crop to the Chief Minister so that, at least during the election year, he will wake up from deep sleep and extend appropriate compensation to farmers. The crop loss due to unseasonal rains has been put at around 10 lakh acres, but not even a single official or MLA has visited the farmers and inspected the loss. This truck bears farmers’ tears.”

Stating that in the past nine years the cumulative crop loss had been estimated to be about ₹14,000 crore, she said that farmers were not being offered crop insurance or any compensation by government. “During his recent visit Mr. Chandrashekar Rao has promised ₹10,000 and said that the amount would be delivered before reaching home. Has he not returned home yet?,” she asked sarcastically.

Ms. Sharmila also demanded that the government immediately open the much-promised 7,500 IKP centres and commence paddy procurement immediately so that farmers can sell their produce.