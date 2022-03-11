What happened to the 2017-drugs case, asks Revanth

Alleging that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has ulterior motives in not pursuing the notorious 2017-drugs case, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy on Friday approached the Enforcement Directorate here asking it “to consider investigating the ‘connected drug busts’ in the past five years.”

“The Telangana High Court has directed the State government, especially the Special Investigation Team of the Excise Department, to provide you (ED) with all required, digital, electronic, physical evidence, samples and call records from 2017; basically all evidences along with the charge sheets filed. There have also been other major drug busts in 2021 and 2022 in Telangana, which I believe are directly connected and not separate from each other,” he stated in his letter addressed to the ED’s joint director.

While enclosing his representation with a copy of the public interest litigation in the case he secured in the Telangana High Court in 2017, Mr. Reddy mentioned the possible links in the recent arrest of ‘most wanted’ international drug peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony by Panjagutta police.

Mr. Reddy also expressed fears that the case may be diluted or the investigation would protract and become ineffective as several prominent persons were involved.

Addressing media persons later, the TPCC chief raised more questions: “Why was Akun Sabharwal (then director of Prohibition & Excise) transferred abruptly, what is the status of the 12 FIRS filed then, what happened to the drugs case and why was it shelved?”

Targetting the State government, he further alleged that its certain influential persons were behind the scene, and its assertions that Telangana was ‘free from gutkha, matka, gudumba and gambling’ were false.

“The rape and murder of a girl in Singareni Colony was a cause of ganja, the government raided gudumba spots at Dhoolpet but did not rehabilitate them and that led to their finding prospects in ganja. The number of pubs in Hyderabad also grew from four during the Congress term to 90 now,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded the State government to submit its findings to the central agency, as directed by the Court, and also appealed to the Telugu film industry, some of whose members have been accused and were questioned by the ED in the case, to take preventive actions.