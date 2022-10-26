What did Prabhakar Reddy and Rajgopal Reddy do as MLAs, Revanth asks

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has said that both TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy have served as MLAs in Munugode but failed to develop it and their present ‘fight’ was only to undermine the Congress as part of the larger conspiracy of the BJP and TRS leadership.

“They will not bring any development as there is no sincerity in their claims as both candidates served as MLAs in the last 9 years. It is time a woman candidate Palvai Sravanti is given an opportunity and teach the TRS and BJP that are destroying the households distributing liquor to everyone,” he said at a press conference.

He said the Dindi project will take 10 more years to complete because these two parties compromised for money and other benefits. While the TRS is snatching the lands of girijans, the BJP has been silent. “What more proof do you need for their collaboration,” he asked.

The entire effort of TRS and BJP was to divert attention from real issues and to suppress the Congress as part of the understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. “It’s unfortunate that because of this election even school kids are getting addicted to liquor while the youngsters are already addicted to it due to the free flow of it by both parties. But TRS and BJP are bothered about votes and not the future of these kids,” he said.

Mr. Reddy called upon women folk to raise their voice against this culture and support the woman candidate of the Congress. The party will organise “Mahila Garjana” on November 1 in Munugode to drum up support for the party and expose how families were being destroyed.

He appealed to the Congress workers across the State to come and campaign in Munugode voluntarily as both TRS and BJP were dependent on the distribution of liquor and money while the Congress has reposed its faith in the strength of the party ideology and its workers.

The Congress president also asked the party activists to join the padayatra of Rahul Gandhi.