What are officials doing in the backdrop of stray dogs mauling boy to death, asks HC

February 23, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Thursday sought to know what the officials were doing in the backdrop of stray dogs mauling a four-year-old boy to death in Amberpet of Hyderabad.

“What are you doing,” said Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan after asking who was appearing for the State capital’s civic body GHMC. The Telangana HC had suo motu taken up The Hindu news report on the dogs killing the boy as PIL petition. Even as GHMC standing counsel said the boy’s death was unfortunate, the CJ asked him if the GHMC had any plans to ensure such instances didn’t recur. “Is your conscience not shaken.... something has to be done,” the CJ observed. The bench comprising the CJ and Justice N. Tukaramji issued notices to the Chief Secretary. Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad Collector were among those to whom notices were being issued.

The CJ, while posting the matter for March 16, said parents of the boy were entitled to compensation.