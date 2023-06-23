What about other martyrs’ families, asks BJP

June 23, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for recognising 633 martyrs’ families only of the 1,400 persons who died in support of the separate State.

“What happened to the rest? KCR has suddenly remembered the martyrs’ sacrifices after nine years after not even acknowledging them. The government was forced to complete the Martyrs Memorial and also B. R. Ambedkar statue on the Necklace Road only after we had highlighted the delays,” he said.

Talking to the media at the party office after paying tributes to former president Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on the occasion of his death anniversary, he accused the Chief Minister of talking of welfare schemes for the SCs/Sts and Bcs only because the elections were nearer and because the BJP had been raising these issues.

“KCR has never talked about development done for TS all these years. Did he ever explain where the funds went, how they were spent and where the Central government funds were due? Did common people even bother to participate in the 10th anniversary celebrations when only nine years were completed?,” he asked.

To another question, Mr. Sanjay Kumar asserted that “no one is going to leave the party” in search of greener pastures but at the same time the party will certainly “not stop anyone wishing to join the Congress which is a sinking ship”.

“Where is the Congress? It is all media creation. The party has lost deposits in the recently contested bypolls and does not even have candidates for several constituencies. People of Telangana know that the BJP is the only party capable of ending the autocratic, corrupt and family rule of the BRS in the next elections,” he added. Former MPs Vivek Venkatswamy, Vijayashanti and other leaders were present.

Earlier at a press conference, former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy said the party was ready for a debate with the BRS bigwigs about the Centre’s funding to TS since 2014 in any place of their choice. “Despite Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy giving an elaborate presentation last week on the release of funds, the BRS Government is continuing to spread disinformation,” he charged.

He charged the government with not taking proper steps to prevent flooding in the capital region after making grand announcements though Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had first held the municipal administration and urban development department and Mr K T Rama Rao was in charge of the department now.

“What happened to the clean-up of Hussainsagar and why was there such a delay in grounding Regional Ring Road (RRR) through the Centre had offered to fund construction and 50% of the land acquisition cost,” he questioned. Party spokesman N.V. Subash and others were present.

