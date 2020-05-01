WFH to be new normal for techies post lockdown

The IT and ITES companies, which have stabilised ‘work from home’ regimen for their employees, will take their own time in resuming normal work routine even after lockdown is lifted in the State.

“No coronavirus cases have been reported during the lockdown period in the IT industry so far. Even if employees are willing to work from offices after the lockdown is lifted, we want to be cautious,” said an IT company head. The Centre’s guidelines said 50% of employees can report to work after lockdown is relaxed in the IT sector.

Another MNC company said they have decided to make their employees work from home till end of May and decision will be reviewed then. With easing of lockdown, one is not sure how social distancing will be maintained. With reports of several COVID-19 positive persons remaining asymptomatic, the IT sector will not want to take any chances as it can impact their operations if employees fall sick.

“The companies have been able to maintain their global operations since the imposition of lockdown. We want to wait till the coronavirus curve is flattened,” an MNC company representative said.

Transport issue

Even if the lockdown is lifted after May 17, public transport and private cabs may not resume immediately. If social distancing norms have to become a way of life for the next few months, more public transport buses and cabs will be needed to carry fewer passengers.

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) representatives said employees can come in reasonable numbers if buses are allowed to operate at least in key routes. The IT sector has proposed to allow up to 10% to 20% employees initially to work from office. But 15% of them need transport support by buses and cabs. The employees can be allowed to board the Metro with App based passes.

Another issue is cafeteria are not functioning in IT and ITES companies at present. If employees have to work from office, then cafeteria located within the companies should open.

Client companies

The client companies of IT sector based in US, UK at present are under lockdown too but after two weeks, they may not be so understanding to adjust and continue to put up with constraints of working from home.

A section of employees however are looking forward to go back to office environment. One complaint across the IT sector employees is chairs at home are not ergonomic and many have been suffering with back pain. The other concern is bandwidth issue in some areas.