Wet run of Annaram pump house motors begins

The wet run of first motor in the Annaram pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was taken up successfully on Saturday.

According to Engineer-in-Chief of the project N. Venkateshwarlu, the trial run of the first motor was conducted for 10 minutes to begin with. The motor was switched on after the water from Annaram barrage reached the fore-bay of the pump house at Gunjepadaga in Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district following lifting of three gates of the head regulator.

Reached Sundilla

He explained that nearly 3,000 cusecs of water (83 cumecs) was delivered at the delivery cistern through 1.3 km long pressure mains after the motor was switched. The water from delivery cistern reached Sundilla barrage after travelling through the 600 meter gravity canal.

The Annaram pump house would have a total of eight motors to with a lifting capacity of 2 tmc ft water a day in the first phase and other four for lifting an additional tmc ft of water in future.

Meanwhile, Chairman and Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd D. Prabhakar Rao inspected electrical facility at Laxmipur pump house which would have seven motors of 139 MW capacity each to lift water for over 100 meters.