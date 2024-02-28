Western Australia and Telangana set to collaborate on healthcare workforce skilling

February 28, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Western Australia is planning to sign a letter of intent with the Telangana government, which will help in skilling of healthcare workers, said Minister for Health from Western Australia, Amber Jade Sanderson while speaking at the BioAsia 2024 summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the critical need for healthcare professionals, the Western Australia government has prioritised attracting skilled workers, anticipating a requirement for an additional 5,000 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) doctors and nurses by 2033.

Minister Sanderson, during her visit to Hyderabad, promoted employment opportunities in Western Australia’s healthcare sector, emphasising roles such as nurses, doctors, and care workers for seniors.

“The mission to Hyderabad has successfully forged valuable connections and laid the foundation for transformative collaborations between Western Australia and India,”’ said Minister Sanderson expressed pride in the outcomes achieved.

“I anticipate continued growth and prosperity through these partnerships, which align with their shared commitment to advancing medical innovation and fostering skilled workforce exchange to address healthcare challenges,” she said.

As part of their visit, Minister Sanderson and her delegation toured the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Rainbow Hospitals in Hyderabad. A health Skilling Symposium, conducted in collaboration with Rainbow Hospital and Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM), provided a platform for discussions and initiatives focused on enhancing skills and capacity-building efforts in the healthcare domain.

Additionally, the Minister announced the signing of a collaboration agreement between Edith Cowan University and Charkos Global, aiming to facilitate the education and migration of nurses.

