ADVERTISEMENT

Western Australia and Telangana set to collaborate on healthcare workforce skilling

February 28, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health, and others delegates release the brochure during the inaugural ceremony of BioAsia 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health.

Western Australia is planning to sign a letter of intent with the Telangana government, which will help in skilling of healthcare workers, said Minister for Health from Western Australia, Amber Jade Sanderson while speaking at the BioAsia 2024 summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the critical need for healthcare professionals, the Western Australia government has prioritised attracting skilled workers, anticipating a requirement for an additional 5,000 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) doctors and nurses by 2033.

Minister Sanderson, during her visit to Hyderabad, promoted employment opportunities in Western Australia’s healthcare sector, emphasising roles such as nurses, doctors, and care workers for seniors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mission to Hyderabad has successfully forged valuable connections and laid the foundation for transformative collaborations between Western Australia and India,”’ said Minister Sanderson expressed pride in the outcomes achieved.

“I anticipate continued growth and prosperity through these partnerships, which align with their shared commitment to advancing medical innovation and fostering skilled workforce exchange to address healthcare challenges,” she said.

As part of their visit, Minister Sanderson and her delegation toured the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Rainbow Hospitals in Hyderabad. A health Skilling Symposium, conducted in collaboration with Rainbow Hospital and Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM), provided a platform for discussions and initiatives focused on enhancing skills and capacity-building efforts in the healthcare domain.

Additionally, the Minister announced the signing of a collaboration agreement between Edith Cowan University and Charkos Global, aiming to facilitate the education and migration of nurses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US