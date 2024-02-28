GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Western Australia and Telangana set to collaborate on healthcare workforce skilling

February 28, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health, and others delegates release the brochure during the inaugural ceremony of BioAsia 2024.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health, and others delegates release the brochure during the inaugural ceremony of BioAsia 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health.

Amber-Jade Sanderson, Western Australia’s Minister for Health and Mental Health.

Western Australia is planning to sign a letter of intent with the Telangana government, which will help in skilling of healthcare workers, said Minister for Health from Western Australia, Amber Jade Sanderson while speaking at the BioAsia 2024 summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the critical need for healthcare professionals, the Western Australia government has prioritised attracting skilled workers, anticipating a requirement for an additional 5,000 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) doctors and nurses by 2033.

Minister Sanderson, during her visit to Hyderabad, promoted employment opportunities in Western Australia’s healthcare sector, emphasising roles such as nurses, doctors, and care workers for seniors.

“The mission to Hyderabad has successfully forged valuable connections and laid the foundation for transformative collaborations between Western Australia and India,”’ said Minister Sanderson expressed pride in the outcomes achieved.

“I anticipate continued growth and prosperity through these partnerships, which align with their shared commitment to advancing medical innovation and fostering skilled workforce exchange to address healthcare challenges,” she said.

As part of their visit, Minister Sanderson and her delegation toured the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and Rainbow Hospitals in Hyderabad. A health Skilling Symposium, conducted in collaboration with Rainbow Hospital and Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM), provided a platform for discussions and initiatives focused on enhancing skills and capacity-building efforts in the healthcare domain.

Additionally, the Minister announced the signing of a collaboration agreement between Edith Cowan University and Charkos Global, aiming to facilitate the education and migration of nurses.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.