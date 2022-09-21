West Zone Task Force seize hash oil, ganja

The West Zone Task Force on Wednesday apprehended six persons for allegedly being in possession of 202 bottles of hash oil and 2 kg ganja.

Police identified the accused as Chakali Venkat Lingam (21), Daramsoth Yashwant (21), Aelliy Mahesh Babu (19), Neyyala Sai Kumar (23), Gadagamma Madhan Kumar (19), and Ch. Ganesh (18). Two others identified as Manoj and Praveen are absconding.

Police said that Venkat works as a daily financier operating in the Borabanda area. Yashwant works as a salesman in a sari shop. Both were facing financial hardship and decided to buy ganja and hash oil from Manoj and Mahesh. Venkat and Yashwant allegedly went to Padaru and bought the narcotics from them.

On Wednesday, Venkat and Yashwant reached the Nampally Railway station road. A short while later, Mahesh along with the others reached the spot. The accused were arrested and the narcotics were seized from their possession. They were then handed over to the Nampally police.