 We’re not responsible for reaction to baseless charges: TRS leaders

April 28, 2022 21:02 IST

BJP and Congress leaders are spreading hatred, say TRS leaders

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has cautioned the opposition BJP and Congress, particularly BJP, leaders that the party would not be responsible if anything untoward happens in response to their baseless and personal charges being made and abusive language being used against the TRS leadership.

Stating that only the leaders who were making such baseless charges would be responsible for the consequences, TRS leaders Balka Suman, Guvvala Balaraju and K.P. Vivekanand said here on Thursday that TRS was committed to every word spoken at the party plenary held on Wednesday. Instead of speaking on the resolutions adopted at the plenary the opposition parties were again resorting to personal attack on the TRS leadership, they pointed out.

They asked the BJP leaders to respond to the TRS allegations that the BJP was a corporate party and said the days of people showing red flag to the double-engine party working only for the benefit of a couple of corporate friends were not far away. They sought to know whether the family members of BJP leaders were not in politics. “BJP is spreading hatred among people, while TRS is sharing benefits of development with the people”, they noted.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to attacks on dalits who did not support the party in the States ruled by it, the TRS leaders said they would fight the BJP till the end and would not allow Telangana to go into the shackles of a communal party. They felt that both the BJP and Congress were unable to digest the success of TRS plenary and the alternative development agenda being proposed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the country.

Reacting to Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s comments that TRS had tried for an alliance with the Congress but the latter’s leadership did not agree for it as the millennium joke and termed him a star comedian and not the star campaigner of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Speaking to media persons, they also criticised Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, Congress leaders Madhu Yaskhi and A. Revanth Reddy for blindly opposing TRS without any substance. They reminded the Congress leaders that there were guidelines against political meetings on the campus of Osmania University and Rahul Gandhi was a politician.