Welsh varsities to rehash Arts and Commerce curriculum in TS varsities

16 scholarships launched exclusively for Telangana students.

Arts and Commerce courses in Osmania and Kakatiya Universities in Telangana will be rehashed to align to industry standards thus enhancing employability of the youth while 16 students from Telangana will get an opportunity to study in Welsh universities from 2021 academic year.

This is the outcome of a year-long policy dialogue between the Welsh Government and Telangana through the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the British Council. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state of Telangana and the Government of Wales in November 2020 to facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes and now it has come to fruition.

TSCHE Chairman, T. Papi Reddy said the universities of Bangor and Aberystwyth from Wales will work in partnership with Osmania and Kakatiya University to enhance their curriculum of Arts and Commerce subjects. Over a three year period, the curriculum reform initiative will be extended to over 1,000 colleges positively impacting more than 8 lakh learners.

British Council and Global Wales, a partnership between Universities Wales, British Council Wales, the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW), and the Welsh Government have also established a new scholarship programme exclusively for students from Telangana to study at Welsh universities in 2021.

The programme will offer 16 scholarships worth GBP 5,000 each given to the brightest and best students from Telangana universities to study a PG one-year master’s degree at Aberystwyth University, Bangor University, Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, Swansea University, University of South Wales, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Each scholarship worth £5000 will cover tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course at a participating university for the academic year from September/October 2021-22, said Prof. Papi Reddy.

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said that Arts and Commerce curriculum reform in top universities of the state is bound to create greater opportunities for educators and learners across the state. “We are also confident that the exclusive Global Wales British Council scholarships for meritorious students of Telangana, will fulfil their ambitions of studying at some of the world’s best universities in Wales.”

Iwan Davies, Chair of Global Wales said the new postgraduate scholarship programme for students from Telangana to study in Wales in 2021-22 academic year will be beneficial to both Telangana and Wales. Process of applying for scholarships can be had on https://www.studyinwales.ac.uk/scholarships-and-funding