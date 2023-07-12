Wellness company ordered to refund woman who attended only session of weight reduction programme

July 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

A district consumer commission directed a health and wellness company to refund ₹2.15 lakh to a customer who had made the payment for a weight-reduction programme but attended only one session.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission I, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by a 37-year-old woman. The opposite parties (OP) were Kolors Health Care India Pvt Ltd, its corporate office in Karkhana, and branch in Miyapur.

The complainant paid ₹2 lakh in three installments with a credit card to the OP for a weight reduction and skin treatment plan. Conversations with friends and a perusal of literature shaped an opinion that the programme was not scientific and the weight loss was not permanent. This prompted her to request a refund. The complainant stated that when she did not receive a satisfactory response, she complained to the National Consumer Helpline (NCH).

For their part, the OP denied all allegations. They stated that the complainant paid ₹2 lakh. While the complainant stated that she was ‘induced’ to pay ₹30,000 for transferring the package, the OP contended that she wanted to enroll her daughter in the programme, but they refused. A counsellor explained what the treatment entails and the complainant signed a declaration after understanding the terms and conditions, the OP stated. Results are seen when customers attend sessions regularly, they added.

The commission stated that the clauses of the declaration form which the complainant signed were “wholly one-sided, unfair and unreasonable”. She had attended only one session and retaining the advance was a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission stated.

Apart from directing a refund, the commission ordered the OP to pay ₹20,000 as compensation and costs of ₹15,000.