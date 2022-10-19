We’ll win Munugode bypoll with big majority, claims Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Labour, Employment and Environment Bhupender Yadav expressed the confidence that the BJP will win the Munugode bypoll with a big majority and also the Assembly polls later to form a democratic and people’s government by the ‘lotus’ (BJP symbol) on Wednesday.

“People of Telangana are yearning for a change as the objective for which the separate state has been formed remains unfulfilled. This was discernible during my last visit to the constituency and also from the response to our TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘padayatra’. Let Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao try anything, we are going to win,” he maintained.

Mr. Yadav was talking to the media after formally admitting former TRS MP B. Narasaiah Goud into the party in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, former Minister Eatala Rajender, vice president D.K. Aruna and others at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

The Union Minister claimed that the Narendra Modi Government has been taking the country on the development path with vision and transparency to ensure the benefits reach the villages but in TS it stops at ‘one house’. “It is clear the TRS regime is not only corrupt but also dictatorial with no regard to democratic principles. The Dalit Bandhu scheme is limited to TV advertisements while the government sits on preparing the OBC student beneficiaries list,” he charged.

Dr. Goud said he believed in working for the people’s welfare and development with honesty. “I am influenced by the PM’s mission of development for all. Telangana is for everyone and development should touch every person. As a parliamentarian, I had ensured Modi-initiated schemes are implemented in my constituency. I thank the BJP leaders for welcoming me and I will devote my life for the TS and country’s development,” he added.