Welfare of personnel top priority: Rachakonda CP Chauhan 

January 30, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan on Monday said welfare of police personnel was being accorded top priority, and enabling their well-being was important to deliver better services.

He informed that around 1,300 police personnel had availed themselves of services at the mega medical camps conducted by KIMS Foundation & Research Centre along with Liberty General Insurance during the month. Camps for preventive screening were conducted at Neredmet, L.B. Nagar, and at the CAR headquarters at Amberpet on Monday.

Mr. Chauhan was participating in the Shaheed Diwas event organised to observe Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. He said that special de-stress camps would be conducted for police personnel.