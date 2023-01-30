HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Welfare of personnel top priority: Rachakonda CP Chauhan 

January 30, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan on Monday said welfare of police personnel was being accorded top priority, and enabling their well-being was important to deliver better services.

He informed that around 1,300 police personnel had availed themselves of services at the mega medical camps conducted by KIMS Foundation & Research Centre along with Liberty General Insurance during the month. Camps for preventive screening were conducted at Neredmet, L.B. Nagar, and at the CAR headquarters at Amberpet on Monday.

Mr. Chauhan was participating in the Shaheed Diwas event organised to observe Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. He said that special de-stress camps would be conducted for police personnel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.