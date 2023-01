January 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Heralding the New Year, Green India Challenge mentor and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted saplings along with TRS leaders.

He said like a New Year, every occasion is a new hope to plant and protect trees. In the age of pollution and climate change effects, the massive plantation is the only remedy to fight them. Parliament member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, former TSTS chairman Rakesh, and Green India Challenge co-founder Raghava were present.