Weightage points for contract or outsourcing health staff

The State Health department has issued orders to list the weightage points that would be awarded in regular direct recruitment for contract or outsourcing staff in government hospitals, institutions or programmes.

A maximum of 20 points would be awarded, and the number of points depends on the number of months served and the region (tribal or non-tribal) they have worked in.

According to the government order issued on Tuesday, the weightage marks shall be awarded to posts of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. As per the order, 2.5 points would be awarded per six months of service rendered in tribal areas, and 2 points per six months service rendered in other than tribal areas.