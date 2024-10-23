GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Weeks after controversy, Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Goud and actor Naga Chaitanya share stage

Published - October 23, 2024 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC president Mahesh Goud presenting a memento to actor Naga Chaitanya at the annual day function of Methodist College of Engineering and Technology in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

TPCC president Mahesh Goud presenting a memento to actor Naga Chaitanya at the annual day function of Methodist College of Engineering and Technology in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and actor Nagarjuna’s actor-son Naga Chaitanya were the guests of honour at the annual day of the Methodist College of Engineering in Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). The politician and the actor sharing the stage attracted lot of attention.

It was a curious confluence that grabbed lots of eye balls in the backdrop of ‘tussle’ between the film industry and the Congress party after Forest Minister Konda Surekha made some unpalatable comments against actor Nagarjuna’s family. The episode brought the entire film industry on a single platform.

Both the guests, however, exchanged pleasantries and sat together discussing among themselves on various issues putting aside the unsavoury episode.

Forest Minister Konda Surekha made some unsavoury comments dragging Naga Chaitanya and Samatha’s divorce while launching a tirade against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao - whom she blamed was responsible for trollingher on social media.

Realising how the issue spiralled into a huge controversy and entire film industry backing Nagarjuna’s family asking the Minister to restrain her self, Mr. Mahesh Goud as the PCC chief intervened and made Ms. Surekha to withdraw her comments and apologise to Samantha.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Telangana / Hyderabad

