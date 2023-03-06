Weeklong International Women’s Day celebrations in all towns

March 06, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

‘Kanti Velugu’ eye screening camps, interest-free loans, safety and health awareness camps and meetings, honouring women employees et al will be part of the week-long programmes at urban local bodies across the State from March 8, marking the International Women’s Day.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao directed the officials of the Municipal Department to hold the festivities in all towns to celebrate women’s power and achievements, and honour their contributions to the society on Sunday.

The celebrations would be held with women public representatives, staff from the Municipal Department, self-help group (SHG) members, sanitation workers, members from various NGOs who play a key role in the programmes of the department, said an official release.

Mr. Rama Rao said sports programmes and cultural programmes would be held, and women who excelled in various fields, and aspiring entrepreneurs, would be honoured. Municipal officials have been told to identify and honour staff or women from towns leading with exemplary practices in areas such as dry compost, kitchen composting, water conservation or other fields of works.

Women who have achieved self-sufficiency in doing business utilising government loans and subsidies, starting from street traders to entrepreneurs, will also be honoured. The Minister suggested exhibitions and sales camps of products made by women SHGs be held in all urban areas.

The Minister also directed Municipal officials to invite women District Collectors, senior police officials, women judges, senior officials, heads of the departments as chief guests of the programmes, added the release.