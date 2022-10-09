Weeklong campaign to spread awareness of postal services, philately begins

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Posts has lined up various programmes to spread awareness about its services and schemes as well as philately as part of the week-long National Postal Week Celebrations, which began on Sunday.

In a statement, Karimnagar Division Postal Superintendent Y. Venkateshwarlu said awareness melas and seminars, among other programmes, will be held to mark the weeklong celebrations. Seminars involving people from all sections of society will be conducted under the banner of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on the occasion of Philately Day on October 11.

The awareness campaign will help people make optimum use of postal services and savings, among other schemes.