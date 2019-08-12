Weekend joyride to Srisailam dam turns a nightmare

The joyride to witness the water gushing out from the crest gates of the Srisailam dam has turned into a tiresome experience for thousands of people from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and other districts. Those who started enthusiastically were caught up in the bumper-to-bumper traffic for a mind-numbing 20 km to 25 km stretch after Mannanur checkpost, Nagarkurnool, on either side.

Distressing tales

Tourists had distressing tales to share. Since many of them did not expect the traffic jam, they ran out of fuel, adding to their trouble . As water got filled up to the brim of Srisailam dam, 10 crest gates of the dam were lifted. Being a three-day-long weekend till Monday, tourists from different parts of the State went there to see the water gushing down the dam gates. Photos posted on social media, by those who were stuck served as a caution sign for people who planned their trip to the destination. In a few photos, the bridge near the dam is seen completely lit up, not because of the street lights, but due to headlights of vehicles which lined up one behind the other.

Besides the unprecedented number of vehicles heading to the same destination, people stopping by the side of roads at three viewpoints of Srisailam dam further obstructed the flow of traffic. Being a two-lane road, people had to stick to their lane. A few unruly drivers who broke away from the traffic which moved at snail’s pace added to the problems, said police from Amrabad, Achampet, who were posted on duty there.

The numbers will give an idea of the rush there. Amrabad police sub-inspector E Raman Goud said that usually around 2,000 vehicles pass by Mannanur check-post on weekdays and a maximum of 4,000 vehicles on weekends.

“Around 10,000 vehicles passed through the checkpost throughout Saturday and an additional 7,000 from Sunday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Since people stopped at the three view points to look at the water in the dam, others found it difficult to move on the road,”said Mr Raman, who was regulating traffic. Achampet police sub-inspector P Parashuram said that the bumber-to-bumper traffic was observed for over 20 km. The situation was the same on Sunday late evening too. The police said that vehicles will start to flow without obstruction after tourists go back. “Close to one lakh people each on Saturday and Sunday visited the dam to see the water,”said Amrabad circle inspector K Beesanna.

A tourist from Hyderabad, M Aditya, said that it took him over 11 hours to reach Srisailam. On his return journey, he managed to cross only 45 km in six hours. “I saw people running out of fuel in vehicles. And there was no petrol at the bunk in Srisailam. Only ₹ 1,000 worth diesel is provided to each vehicle so that others too get the fuel. We saw people heading there even on Sunday, and I urged them to go back,”Mr Aditya said.