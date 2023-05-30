Week-long training for LS Secretariat officers begins at MCRHRDI

May 30, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

A week-long training programme on “capacity building-cum-management development” for executive and research officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat commenced at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) here on Monday.

Inaugurating the training programme, Director General of the Institute Benhur Mahesh Dutta Ekka said the Members of Parliament should not only have exceptionally good understanding of the problems of people at ground level but they should also possess innovative ideas in order to find enduring solutions to the problems.

He suggested the executive and research officers of the Lok Sabha Secretariat undergoing the training programme here to help Members of Parliament in converting their ideas into actionable programmes, policies and schemes.

He asked the officers to collect requisite data from multiple sources, tabulate it, and share it with MPs in the workable formats in order to empower them to take up public issues in Parliament and other national and international fora.

Stating that the socio-economic scenario of the country had been changing at a mind-boggling pace, he told the LS Secretariat officers to keep their skill sets up-to-date to help the elected representatives perform with a professional touch.

“Understanding the role of technology in conceptualising research projects and executing them will be instrumental in helping the MPs in a dynamic scenario,” Mr. Ekka said.

The curriculum designed by MCRHRD Institute for capacity building would impart necessary skills among the LS Secretariat officers to discharge their parliamentary functions effectively, the DG of the institute stated.

Director of LS Secretariat P.K. Mallick said the Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), a training arm of LS Secretariat, had imparted training to about four-lakh MPs, MLAs, civil servants, newly-elected Members of State Legislatures, academicians and others from different parts of India, as also from over 150 countries.

Deputy Secretary in the LS Secretariat Sidhartha Gautam Kamidi said PRIDE had an ambitious plan of reaching out to women, youth and panchayat workers from across the country to conduct training programmes to make them understand the dynamics of effective functioning of democratic institutions.

Chief consultant (training) K. Tirupataiah, course coordinator Prof. Md. Abbas Ali and others spoke about the content of the training programme.

