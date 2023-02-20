Week-long Khelo Telangana-Jeeto Telangana sports meet begins; over 7,000 students taking part

February 20, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has made a strategic plan to inculcate sporting ethos among the youth to make the country a force to reckon with in the world towards winning more medals in prestigious events like the Olympics, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

“We have been getting quite a few medals in international competitions in the past few years due to concerted action by the government. This is just the beginning and we have a long way to go. We may be doing well in several other spheres but doing well in sports brings a lot more respect to the nation,” he affirmed.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of the ‘Khelo Telangana-Jeeto Telangana’ a mega sports festival being organised for a week across the seven Assembly constituencies in Secunderabad parliament constituency at the Nizam College grounds. About 7,000 students, including 3,000 girls, from various educational institutions will be taking part in various events including cricket, volleyball, kho-kho and athletics across 40 playgrounds.

About 400 cricket teams, 250 volleyball and kho-kho teams and 1,500 individuals in athletic events will be participating. The top three teams in each constituency will qualify for the parliament constituency level competitions, explained Mr.Kishan Reddy, also the Secunderabad MP.

The youngsters have been drawn from various educational institutions and colony welfare residential associations, he said and welcomed people from other walks of life to also participate. “The Prime Minister has urged all the MPs to host these sporting events in each of their constituencies cutting across party lines. There is a lot of talent in the country and the government intends to unearth the same to bring laurels to the country,” said Mr. Reddy.

Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K.Laxman called for sporting spirit among politicians but no politics in sports. “Youth should demand more sports centres and not alcohol shops in Telangana,” he said and declared the sports meet open.

Earlier, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, through a video message, congratulated Mr.Kishan Reddy for taking up the sporting event. everal national and international sportspersons, including Arjuna awardees, were felicitated on the occasion.