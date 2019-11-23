Week-long drama festival concludes in Telangana’s Karimnagar

A week-long drama festival from November 17 to 23 organised jointly by Mana Samaikyatha Cultural Academy, Karimnagar and Telangana State Music and Drama Academy at the Kalabharathi concluded on Saturday evening.

The drama festival was organised to mark completion of 22 years of the formation of Mana Samaikyatha Cultural Academy. Several artists from Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Jagtial, Warangal, Nizamabad and Hyderabad had participated in the drama festival and enacted dramas on various themes.

The festival was inaugurated by former legislator Arepalli Mohan. Mana Samaikyatha Cultural Academy president and MCK deputy executive engineer Rodda Yadagiri and others were present on the occasion. On the inaugural day, “Neethi Rekhalu” drama written by BVR Rao and directed by Srija Sadaveni was performed.

A drama ‘Pithru Vilaapam” directed and written by Bukka Srinivas, “Antha Brantheeyee” written by Varikuti Shivaprasad and directed by Swayampakula Madhavi, “Vaidhyo Narayana Hari” written by Vaddepalli Narsing Rao and directed by Kazipeta Tirumalaiah, “Aa Udayam Eppodu” written by Deno Badru and directed by Ch Srinivas Reddy and “Padma Vyuham” directed by LB Sriram and directed by Guggilla Hanumaiah Chary had won accolades.

Closing ceremony was held on Saturday where “Minister” drama written by Dr D Vijaya Bhaskar and directed by Kota Shankar Rao was performed amid appreciations. Eminent filmmaker N Shankar, TV artist Kota Shankar Rao and others graced the closing ceremony.

Mana Samaikyatha Cultural Academy president Rodda Yadagiri said that a week-long drama festival was organised for the first time in the Telangana state. The festival was organised to encourage the artists and new talent. He said that their academy was encouraging the new talent by organising the drama festivals in the Telangana state.